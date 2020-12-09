Visitors, click to subscribe below today for immediate unlimited access to UnionLeader.com and our e-Edition, a page-for-page replica of the newspaper. Subscribers help us deliver trusted news, information and resources to connect the Granite State.
State security regulators ordered a Lee-based internet stock picking company to cease operations after being accused of making false claims, failing to disclose material information to its subscribers and publishing false images.
The order comes as the Federal Trade Commission also alleges the company and other defendants defrauded consumers of more than $137 million in the past three years, according to a federal lawsuit.
The U.S. government and 48 state attorneys general filed wide-ranging antitrust lawsuits against Facebook on Wednesday, alleging the tech giant relied on illegal, anti-competitive tactics to buy, bully or kill its rivals and become the most powerful social networking site in the world.