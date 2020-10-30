Visitors, click to subscribe below today for immediate unlimited access to UnionLeader.com and our e-Edition, a page-for-page replica of the newspaper. Subscribers help us deliver trusted news, information and resources to connect the Granite State.
The Federal Reserve sharply reduced the minimum loan size in its Main Street Lending Program, potentially opening the emergency facilities to more U.S. businesses at a time when Congress remains deadlocked on additional aid.
By lowering the minimum loan size to $100,000 from $250,000, the Fed on Friday was responding to widespread calls to make Main Street easier to access for small businesses battling to survive the coronavirus pandemic.
The feds are imposing tough EPA mandates for automakers to maximize fuel economy at a time when gas prices are cheaper than they were in the 1960s when adjusted for inflation. Yet given the price at the pump, is it any wonder that consumers are ignoring fuel efficiency?
Warehouse chain Sam's Club, a unit of Walmart Inc., said on Friday it will provide prescribed medicines to patients through delivery firm DoorDash Inc., as customers turn to digital orders during the COVID-19 pandemic.
