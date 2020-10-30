Fed loans

Jerome Powell, chairman of the Federal Reserve, speaks to the House Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Crisis in Washington on Sept. 23.

 Stefani Reynolds/Bloomberg

The Federal Reserve sharply reduced the minimum loan size in its Main Street Lending Program, potentially opening the emergency facilities to more U.S. businesses at a time when Congress remains deadlocked on additional aid.

By lowering the minimum loan size to $100,000 from $250,000, the Fed on Friday was responding to widespread calls to make Main Street easier to access for small businesses battling to survive the coronavirus pandemic.

