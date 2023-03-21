Traders react to Fed rate announcement on the floor of the NYSE in New York

A trader reacts as a screen displays the Fed rate announcement on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York City, U.S., March 22, 2023. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

 BRENDAN MCDERMID

The Federal Reserve on Wednesday raised interest rates by a quarter of a percentage point, but indicated it was on the verge of pausing further increases in borrowing costs amid recent turmoil in financial markets spurred by the collapse of two U.S. banks.

The move set the U.S. central bank's benchmark overnight interest rate in the 4.75%-5.00% range.