Federal Reserve policymakers will press ahead with raising U.S. borrowing costs to fight the corroding effects of too-high inflation, taking in stride both turmoil in global financial markets and early signs their actions are weakening the job market.

"I'm quite comfortable" with raising interest rates to 4%-4.5% this year and 4.5%-5% next year, San Francisco Fed President Mary Daly told reporters after a speech at Boise State University on Thursday, adding she expects that rates will need to stay at that level for all of 2023.