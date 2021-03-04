Heidi Kukla, an intensive care nurse at Elliot Hospital, receives one of the first COVID-19 vaccines in New Hampshire from Bronwyn Gallant at a ceremony outside Elliot Hospital in Manchester on Dec. 15. The Federal Reserve says nurses are in great demand.
The Federal Reserve is seeing a lot more shortages across the U.S. economy, in ways that might be construed as early warning signs of inflation if they persist.
In the Fed's "beige book" report released Wednesday, the central bank mentions the word "shortage" or "shortages" 31 times, the most going back at least a decade. That's a jump from 19 in the January edition and more than triple the average number of citations in the eight reports issued since the survey's first reference of the coronavirus in March 2020.
