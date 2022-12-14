Federal Reserve Board Chairman Jerome Powell holds a news conference in Washington

Federal Reserve Board Chairman Jerome Powell holds a news conference following the announcement that the Federal Reserve raised interest rates by half a percentage point, December 14, 2022.

WASHINGTON -- The Federal Reserve raised interest rates by half a percentage point on Wednesday and projected at least an additional 75 basis points of increases in borrowing costs by the end of 2023 as well as a rise in unemployment and a near stalling of economic growth.

The U.S. central bank's projection of the target federal funds rate rising to 5.1% in 2023 is slightly higher than investors expected heading into this week's two-day policy meeting and appeared biased if anything to move higher.