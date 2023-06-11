Fed rates

A pedestrian passes the Marriner S. Eccles Federal Reserve building in Washington, DC, US, on Saturday, June 3, 2023. Signs of labor-market slackening in May despite a pickup in hiring are likely to keep the Federal Reserve on hold this month while policymakers mull a hike later in the summer.

 Nathan Howard/Bloomberg

Most economists expect the Federal Reserve to pause interest-rate increases this week for the first time in 15 months and leave policy on hold through December, even as it confronts a resilient U.S. economy and persistent inflation.

The Federal Open Market Committee will keep rates steady at its June 13-14 meeting at the 5%-5.25% range, though officials face a closer call in July on what to do, according to economists surveyed by Bloomberg.