U.S. central bankers began their last policy-setting meeting of the year Tuesday with data suggesting inflation is finally cooling, allowing them to slow their interest-rate hikes into next year and, traders are now betting, stop short of 5% by March.

Federal Reserve policymakers are still seen raising the policy rate by a half of a percentage point to a range of 4.25%-4.5% on Wednesday, a smaller increase than the 75-basis-point per meeting pace they had stuck to since June but still a large increase by historical standards.