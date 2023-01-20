Fed

Pedestrians near the U.S. Treasury building in Washington, D.C., on Friday, Dec. 30, 2022. The Federal Reserve's preferred inflation measures eased in November while consumer spending stagnated, suggesting the central bank's interest-rate hikes are helping to cool both price pressures and broader demand, with more tightening on the way. 

 Ting Shen/Bloomberg

Federal Reserve officials, heartened by an inflation slowdown, are poised to slow the pace of their interest-rate hikes for a second straight meeting and debate how much more they need to tighten to get prices under control.

Their campaign -- which came too late, some critics argue -- seems to be paying off, with a slew of data across the economy indicating that inflation is finally decelerating, a year after Chair Jerome Powell and colleagues incorrectly predicted it would soon fade. Still, a persistently tight labor market with unemployment at a five-decade low means policymakers aren't ready to declare victory.

Bloomberg's Vince Golle and Jordan Yadoo contributed to this report.