A federal court has granted a preliminary injunction halting the Trump administration’s planned ban of Chinese app WeChat, in response to a plaintiff lawsuit saying the ban would harm their First Amendment rights.

In an order issued late Saturday, the United States District Court in San Francisco said the plaintiffs, a group of WeChat users, had shown there are “serious questions” related to their First Amendment claim.

Sunday, September 20, 2020
Saturday, September 19, 2020