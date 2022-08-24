Ghost guns

Ghost guns recovered by D.C. police are on display during a 2020 news conference held by Mayor Muriel Bowser, D, who announced new legislation, later signed into law, to ban the import of gun kits and parts.  

 Astrid Riecken/Washington Post

WASHINGTON - A new Biden administration rule governing "ghost guns," the kits that had allowed people to assemble homemade firearms without serial numbers, took effect on Wednesday after a federal judge declined to block the measure.

The rule mandates serial numbers on gun kits and directs licensed dealers to sell them only with background checks. Its implementation marks a success for the Biden administration, which has portrayed the rule as a necessary tool to help law enforcement officials combat a surge in gun violence. Other court challenges are pending.