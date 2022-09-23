U.S. Sen. Richard Blumenthal ratcheted up the pressure another notch Friday on Buffalo, N.Y.-based M&T Bank, demanding the bank compensate customers for late fees and other charges resulting from disruptions after M&T’s account merger with People’s United Bank.
Blumenthal, D-Connecticut, joined with other U.S. senators from around New England where People’s United had branches, also calling for “some appropriate financial remuneration for the inconvenience as well as an apology” if customers were not able to access their accounts.
Those demands were outlined in a letter Friday to M&T Bank chief executive Rene F. Jones, two weeks after M&T merged its accounts with People’s United over the Labor Day holiday. M&T acquired People’s United, based in Bridgeport, Connecticut, in April for $8.3 billion, taking over one of the largest Connecticut-based banks with hundreds of thousands of customers in Connecticut.
“Through the mismanagement of the conversion of People’s United Bank accounts to M&T accounts, existing customers, individuals and businesses, endured long wait times and delays in payment processing, were denied access to their accounts and funds and did not receive adequate customer support,” the letter stated.
“This demonstrates a severe lack of due diligence in the planning and a lack of resources devoted to the implementation of the acquisition,” the letter stated.
M&T did not have an immediate comment Friday.
But on Monday, an M&T executive said the situation surrounding the account conversion had improved significantly from last week.
M&T also said it is still trying to determine the extent customers may have been harmed by any disruption — and how that is resolved will be on a customer-by-customer basis.
“If we did something wrong, and there is a cost, we’ve got to make that right,” M&T Executive Vice President Michael Keegan, who heads community markets for the bank, said Monday.
Friday’s communication to M&T follows a call a week ago by Blumenthal, who is seeking reelection, for an investigation into the matter by federal regulators.
And earlier this week, Connecticut Attorney General William Tong also demanded that customers who suffered disruptions “be made whole.”
M&T agreed to make daily reports to Tong’s office on the progress on resolving customer complaints that have come into his office.
A spokeswoman for Tong said Friday the daily reports are taking place. As of Thursday, Tong, also in a re-election bid, had received over 100 complaints about customer problems with the M&T account merger with People’s United, the spokeswoman said.
Blumenthal led a group of U.S. senators in writing the letter Friday that included Patrick Leahy, D- Vermont, Bernie Sanders, I-Vermont, Elizabeth Warren, D- Mass., and Edward Markey, D- Mass.