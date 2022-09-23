U.S. Sen. Richard Blumenthal ratcheted up the pressure another notch Friday on Buffalo, N.Y.-based M&T Bank, demanding the bank compensate customers for late fees and other charges resulting from disruptions after M&T’s account merger with People’s United Bank.

Blumenthal, D-Connecticut, joined with other U.S. senators from around New England where People’s United had branches, also calling for “some appropriate financial remuneration for the inconvenience as well as an apology” if customers were not able to access their accounts.