Working with skeleton crews to make takeout meals, some New Hampshire restaurants are scraping out about 15% of their typical weekly sales — a number that is not only unsustainable, but terrifying, owners say.
“We let over half of our staff go, which was 700 people who were placed on furlough, mostly servers and hourly people,” said Alex Ray, owner of The Common Man restaurants.
Of the 16 restaurants in The Common Man empire, eight remain open, trying to survive in the face of stay-at-home restrictions during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Call-in orders and deliveries are available, with two or three employees at each of The Common Man restaurants filling orders.
“This is a pretty big loss,” acknowledged Ray, one of many business owners in the state who last week sought financial assistance under the federal Paycheck Protection Program.
In the first week of availability, New Hampshire banks approved about 1,980 loans totaling $404.9 million, which is expected to save almost 11,000 jobs.
Tom Boucher, of Great New Hampshire Restaurants, said his business is off about 85% from the same week last year. He closed the dining rooms at the company’s eight locations on March 16.
“It was probably the worst night of my life, to be honest with you. I was literally crying,” said Boucher, who laid off 600 employees.
About 100 full-time workers are still running the restaurants, which offer takeout and curbside pick-up.
Encouraged to apply
On April 3, the day lenders could start processing loan applications, Boucher filed for eight loans — one for each individual location. The loans were approved and signed the following Monday.
This Monday, Great New Hampshire Restaurants, which includes Copper Door, CJ’s and T-Bones, will hire back 100 full-time employees. In addition, all full-time employees will receive their average weekly earnings from Sept. 1, 2019, to March 15, 2020.
“With the loans in place, for the next eight weeks with our takeout sales, we will have virtually no expenses other than the cost of food,” Boucher said. “But we may be back in the same boat if we can’t open by June, and if it went into July or August, we would be out of money, out of business — 100%.”
The Paycheck Protection Program will allow lenders to process loan applications through June 30.
Boucher advised every small business to apply for a loan immediately, because he believes the money will run out. The program, which is intended to get people back to work, allows businesses to use up to 75% of the loan for payroll or health insurance premiums, with the remaining 25% available for interest, rent, etc.
The loans will be forgiven if the money is spent within the first eight weeks — an incentive to keep the workforce in place and provide a glimmer of hope despite the current turmoil, he said.
If the loans are not used for their prescribed purpose, they must be repaid in two years.
“The intent of this program is to truly make this as a grant and forgive the loan,” said Bill Stone, president and CEO of Primary Bank in Bedford.
Supplying needed help
Primary Bank processed more than 200 loans totaling $60 million within the first few days of the program, Stone said.
“We continue to have applications come in,” he said. “What we have found with these loans, at least for most businesses, they are seeing it as a lifeline for them to be able to keep their employees on the payroll.”
New Hampshire businesses need all the help they can get, Stone said.
Many of the companies seeking financial assistance are shut down and have no income stream. The loans will help tide them over, Stone said.
With nearly 2,000 loans already approved in one week, Kristy Merrill, president of the New Hampshire Bankers Association, said banks are working around the clock to make sure businesses are getting the help they deserve.
“It is unbelievable, and it is nothing short of Herculean,” she said on Friday. “The banks are operating in a unique situation. It is not normal circumstances, and they have been met with this really high demand.”
Thirty-seven New Hampshire banks are participating in the program. Although some concern surrounds the level of available funding, Merrill said she is grateful to the state’s congressional delegation, which has pushed for the aid.
“Our sales are picking up, quite frankly — they are. I think people are just going to get tired of cooking,” Boucher said.
People don’t just miss the meals, but the ambiance and experience of dining out, he said.
Ray, who filed 16 loan applications for The Common Man establishments, said he is not sure when the money will be available. While he is not worried about cash flow, Ray said paying his employees is a priority.
“There are still a lot of unknown details, but I know the intention of the feds is good,” he said.