FedEx Corp. plans to hire about 70,000 seasonal workers to handle the holiday surge of packages, up 27% from last year's peak, in what is expected to be an unprecedented level of delivery demand.
The courier has already added thousands of workers to keep up with a jump in deliveries as consumers order more online because of coronavirus concerns. FedEx's U.S. ground deliveries rose 20% in the quarter through May from a year earlier. The company will likely match or exceed that for its fiscal first quarter, which ended in August.
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. trade deficit surged to its highest level since 2008 in July amid a record increase in imports, suggesting that trade could be a drag on economic growth in the third quarter.