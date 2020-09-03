FedEx Corp. plans to hire about 70,000 seasonal workers to handle the holiday surge of packages, up 27% from last year's peak, in what is expected to be an unprecedented level of delivery demand.

The courier has already added thousands of workers to keep up with a jump in deliveries as consumers order more online because of coronavirus concerns. FedEx's U.S. ground deliveries rose 20% in the quarter through May from a year earlier. The company will likely match or exceed that for its fiscal first quarter, which ended in August.

