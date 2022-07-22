FedEx

A driver for an independent contractor to FedEx pulls a cart with packages in San Francisco on June 21.

 David Paul Morris/Bloomberg

FedEx plans to scale back Sunday delivery service in far-flung areas of the U.S., the latest evidence that the e-commerce surge spurred by COVID-19 is ending.

The courier's Ground unit will pare service in rural and lightly populated areas, reducing its coverage to about 80% of the population from 95% now, according to a statement.