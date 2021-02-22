Dallas Federal Reserve President Robert Kaplan on Monday repeated that he expects the U.S. economy to grow at about a 5% pace this year, but added that he could be underestimating the strength of the post-pandemic recovery.
Americans will "gradually" engage more fully in the economy between now and June as coronavirus vaccines are rolled out, Kaplan predicted in an International Energy Forum, and "we think we see substantial improvements in mobility and engagement in the third quarter and fourth quarter."
Dallas Federal Reserve President Robert Kaplan on Monday repeated that he expects the U.S. economy to grow at about a 5% pace this year, but added that he could be underestimating the strength of the post-pandemic recovery.
Boeing is recommending that air carriers ground 128 of the company's Boeing 777 jets that have the same kind of engine as the one involved in Saturday's incident that left debris raining down on a Denver suburb.