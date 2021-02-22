Dallas Federal Reserve President Robert Kaplan on Monday repeated that he expects the U.S. economy to grow at about a 5% pace this year, but added that he could be underestimating the strength of the post-pandemic recovery.

Americans will "gradually" engage more fully in the economy between now and June as coronavirus vaccines are rolled out, Kaplan predicted in an International Energy Forum, and "we think we see substantial improvements in mobility and engagement in the third quarter and fourth quarter."

