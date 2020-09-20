Visitors, click to subscribe below today for immediate unlimited access to UnionLeader.com and our e-Edition, a page-for-page replica of the newspaper. Subscribers help us deliver trusted news, information and resources to connect the Granite State.
U.S. banks got their second bailout in little more than a decade when Congress cut checks to millions of Americans to help them through the coronavirus crisis, Minneapolis Federal Reserve President Neel Kashkari said on Friday, calling for a new round of reforms to prevent it from happening again.
“I applaud Congress’ bold actions to support people affected by the COVID-19 crisis, but we need to be clear that families weren’t the only beneficiaries,” Kashkari said in remarks prepared for delivery to a Council of Institutional Investors conference. But banking losses, he said, would have been much larger had Americans not had that extra cash to spend.
The U.S. Postal Service’s well-publicized delivery problems of the past few months have severely handicapped New Hampshire businesses, especially those in rural areas, as they try to rebound from the pandemic’s crippling economic effects.
The term side hustle is relatively new and a trendy way of describing someone’s second job or hobby they do outside of their normal full-time job. While having two jobs isn’t a new concept, the idea of a side hustle is hard to comprehend, especially if you have a demanding full-time job.