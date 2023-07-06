NEW YORK — Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas President Lorie Logan said Thursday that there was a case for a rate rise at the June policy meeting, in comments that affirmed her view that more rate increases will be needed to cool off a still strong economy.

“It would have been entirely appropriate to raise the federal funds target range at the (Federal Open Market Committee)’s June meeting, consistent with the data we had seen in recent months and the Fed’s dual-mandate goals,” Logan said at an event held at Columbia University. But acknowledging “a challenging and uncertain environment,” Logan said “it can make sense to skip a meeting and move more gradually.”