Child care centers are already finding it almost impossible to hire, but providers say a coming change in the way the state applies federal law will throw up another barrier to hiring — potentially worsening the state’s shortage of care for parents who want to return to work.
Federal law has for years required child care providers to get fingerprinted and submit to a background check before they start work. But for years, New Hampshire has used waivers to skirt the requirement, letting new hires work with children but only under the direct, constant supervision of staff who have already passed background checks.
New Hampshire faces a monetary penalty if the waivers continue, but advocates say the impact of suddenly ending the waiver will be far greater for child care businesses and families desperate for care. Child care providers learned Thursday that those waivers would end Dec. 15 — in just over a month.
So what does that mean? Instead of starting work at a child care center right away, a new hire has to wait for a background check to be completed. Providers say it’s not uncommon for the process in New Hampshire to take six weeks or more, even though other states have figured out how to make background checks take just a few days.
The first step is getting fingerprinted. Finding an appointment to get fingerprinted is a little like finding a COVID vaccine appointment in the spring of 2021. There are a limited number of fingerprinting sites, run by the state police, and there are limited appointments each day.
There are plenty of appointments — if you’re willing and able to drive to Tamworth. A few more appointments are available in Twin Mountain and Concord.
“There may be appointments in Tamworth, but when a new hire is sitting in front of you and they don’t have transportation, that’s not an option,” said Kitty Larochelle of Growing Years in Manchester.
The first availability for an appointment in Manchester is Nov. 22 — and there were just four time slots available as of Friday. Provider Shannon Tremblay of Little Blessings in Portsmouth said she has been working with state police to organize “pop-up” fingerprinting sessions just for child care workers, and has held an event in Portsmouth with more planned in Manchester and Keene. It’s time-consuming work on top of running a child care business, she said, but no one from the state has stepped up to help.
After fingerprinting, providers said the new hire’s information goes into what feels to them like a black box at the state Department of Health and Human Services. A new online portal is meant to cut down the wait times, but providers have said the portal has already proved unreliable.
The process takes longer than background checks by other agencies, including the state Department of Education, said Jackie Cowell of advocacy group Early Learning NH. Providers also said their colleagues in other states also report far shorter wait times for background checks.
Lynn Ouellette of Nellie’s Treehouse in Amherst said providers want to follow best practices. They want to provide the safest environment for children. But she said the sudden end to waivers, before the background check system is running smoothly, could make hiring even harder.
Another blow
The background check requirement has been part of federal law for several years, but providers are worried about enforcing the law now, as the child care industry is struggling to survive. The impact on hiring could be “devastating,” multiple providers said.
“The regulation has been around for several years now,” said Marianne Barter of Merrimack Valley Day Care Services, with centers in Concord and Pittsfield. “I am not sure why New Hampshire dragged their feet on resolving this.”
Already, there are few applicants for the open jobs in child care. The notoriously low-paying field has struggled to hire for years, but was hit particularly hard by the pandemic and today’s topsy-turvy labor market. There are less stressful jobs available in the service industry that pay as much or more.
Who would want to wait six weeks after getting hired to start working, and start getting paid, providers ask.
“My center is located right off Second Street,” said Larochelle, naming a busy thoroughfare on Manchester’s West Side. “There are probably 30 businesses where someone can leave my office and start the next day somewhere else.”
“They will generally move onto some other position,” said Ouellette. “That’s a real penalty to the field, and to parents and children.”
In child care, because of strict staffing ratios, a staff shortage means fewer child care seats are available. Larochelle said she has 24 families on a waiting list. Ouellette’s wait list is 80 children. Barter said her wait list is 106.
“When we can’t provide care families can’t go to work”, Larochelle said. “We get calls every day, and it breaks our hearts to say we don’t have spots.”