Day care

Laura Moll reads a story to the 2-year-olds at Alpha Bits Learning Center in Manchester in 2020.

 Thomas Roy/Union Leader File

Child care centers are already finding it almost impossible to hire, but providers say a coming change in the way the state applies federal law will throw up another barrier to hiring — potentially worsening the state’s shortage of care for parents who want to return to work.

Federal law has for years required child care providers to get fingerprinted and submit to a background check before they start work. But for years, New Hampshire has used waivers to skirt the requirement, letting new hires work with children but only under the direct, constant supervision of staff who have already passed background checks.