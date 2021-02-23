WASHINGTON - The U.S. economic recovery remains "uneven and far from complete" and it will be "some time" before the Federal Reserve considers changing policies it adopted to help the country back to full employment, Fed Chair Jerome Powell said on Tuesday.

The U.S. central bank's interest rate cuts and purchases of $120 billion in monthly government bonds "have materially eased financial conditions and are providing substantial support to the economy," Powell said in remarks prepared for delivery to a Senate Banking Committee hearing on the state of the economy.

