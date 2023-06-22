Federal Reserve Board Chairman Jerome Powell testifies before the Senate Banking Housing and Urban Affairs Committee hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington

Federal Reserve Board Chairman Jerome Powell testifies at a Senate Banking Housing and Urban Affairs Committee hearing Thursday on “The Semiannual Monetary Policy Report to the Congress” on Capitol Hill in Washington.

 REUTERS

WASHINGTON — Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell on Thursday defended the likely need for further interest rate increases despite the possible impact on jobs.

Opening a second day of hearings before Congress, Powell faced questioning from Ohio Democratic Sen. Sherrod Brown, the chair of the Senate Banking Committee, about the likelihood the Fed’s efforts to control inflation will lead to a disproportionate loss of jobs for members of racial and ethnic minority groups.