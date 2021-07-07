A Department of Labor investigation recovered more than $140,000 in back wages owed to dozens of drivers working for Checkmate Pizza, officials said Wednesday.
An investigation by the department’s Wage and Hour Division recovered $140,203 in back wages owed to 66 Checkmate Pizza employees after officials determined the employer failed to track and reimburse drivers for expenses incurred using their personal vehicles to make deliveries.
Checkmate Pizza operates locations in Concord and Londonderry. Attempts to reach the company Wednesday night for comment were unsuccessful.
Failing to reimburse these expenses resulted in numerous drivers earning less than the federal minimum wage of $7.25 per hour, a violation of the Fair Labor Standards Act, federal officials said in a statement.
The employer also violated overtime requirements by paying tipped workers time and one-half their direct cash wages instead of time and one-half the employees’ regular rates of pay in cases where they worked more than 40 hours in a week, officials said.
Wage and Hour Division Acting District Director Steven McKinney, based in Manchester, encouraged employers to heed the results of the investigation and review their pay practices to ensure they are in compliance with the law.
“Food delivery drivers, like many restaurant workers, have remained on the frontlines since the pandemic began and deserve to be paid for all their work,” said McKinney in a statement. “Their employers are required to pay workers at least the federal minimum wage for all the hours they work, accounting for certain business expenses such as the vehicle expenses incurred by delivery drivers.”