John Williams

John Williams, president of the Federal Reserve Bank of New York, in 2018 at the Brookings Institution in Washington, D.C.  

 Andrew Harrer/Bloomberg

Federal Reserve Bank of New York President John Williams said interest rates need to rise to around 4.5% over time but the pace and ultimate peak of the tightening campaign will hinge on how the economy performs.

"The timing of that and how high do we have to raise interest rates is going to depend on the data," Williams said Friday during a moderated discussion organized by SUNY Buffalo in western New York. "Right now the focus is getting inflation back down to 2%."