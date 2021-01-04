Fiat Chrysler (FCA) and PSA said on Monday that investors had given their blessing to a $52 billion merger to create the world’s fourth-largest automaker, and shares in the new company, named Stellantis, would start trading in two weeks.
With annual production of around 8 million vehicles worldwide and revenues of more than $203 billion, the newlyformed firm is expected to play a key role in the auto industry’s jump into the new era of electrification.
The Boston-based joint venture of Amazon.com Inc., Berkshire Hathaway Inc. and JPMorgan Chase & Co. will cease to exist at the end of February, three years after the companies came together hoping to clamp down escalating healthcare cost.
Industrial conglomerate Teledyne Technologies Inc. said on Monday it will acquire thermal imaging camera supplier FLIR Systems Inc. in a $8 billion cash-and-stock deal to beef up its portfolio of imaging sensor technology.
