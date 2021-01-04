FILE PHOTO: The logos of car manufacturers Fiat and Peugeot are seen in front of dealerships of the companies in Saint-Nazaire

Fiat Chrysler (FCA) and PSA said on Monday that investors had given their blessing to a $52 billion merger to create the world’s fourth-largest automaker, and shares in the new company, named Stellantis, would start trading in two weeks.

With annual production of around 8 million vehicles worldwide and revenues of more than $203 billion, the newlyformed firm is expected to play a key role in the auto industry’s jump into the new era of electrification.

