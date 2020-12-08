Visitors, click to subscribe below today for immediate unlimited access to UnionLeader.com and our e-Edition, a page-for-page replica of the newspaper. Subscribers help us deliver trusted news, information and resources to connect the Granite State.
A former female employee of Fidelity Investments has sued the company for discrimination and a hostile workplace where women were allegedly disparaged and racially insensitive comments were made, according to a lawsuit.
Elizabeth Evans, who is described in the lawsuit as Afro Latina and of Dominican heritage, said male colleagues also denigrated Islam, praised the U.S. economic impact from slavery and graphically discussed the impact of childbirth on women.
