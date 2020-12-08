Fidelity Investments

A Fidelity Investments office in Boston.

 JB REED/BLOOMBERG

A former female employee of Fidelity Investments has sued the company for discrimination and a hostile workplace where women were allegedly disparaged and racially insensitive comments were made, according to a lawsuit.

Elizabeth Evans, who is described in the lawsuit as Afro Latina and of Dominican heritage, said male colleagues also denigrated Islam, praised the U.S. economic impact from slavery and graphically discussed the impact of childbirth on women.

Tuesday, December 08, 2020
Monday, December 07, 2020