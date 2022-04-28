For the third year in a row, Fidelity Investments is going on a hiring spree in New Hampshire.
The Boston-based financial services giant is looking to hire 12,000 additional workers nationwide by the end of the third quarter, including 1,200 for its Merrimack campus. The company has between 6,400 and 6,500 workers in the Granite State.
The move will increase Fidelity’s workforce in Merrimack by nearly 20%.
The jobs are in response to “continued customer engagement” and new digital products, according to a news release.
“There are a lot of new and excellent career opportunities for people who live in the region,” said Joe Murray, vice president of government relations and public affairs. “It is going to be a lot of work ahead for us to fill those jobs.”
Fidelity plans to work with the state Department of Business and Economic Affairs and colleges to identify new and diverse talent pools.
“We’ve been looking to collaborate to continuously tap into the pools of talent,” Murray said.
The state’s unemployment rate of 2.5% makes this a challenging hiring environment. Potential employees could include those looking to enter, continue or reenter the field, he said.
Fidelity continues to make significant investments in the state and its economic future, said Taylor Caswell, commissioner of the Department of Business and Economic Affairs.
“Fidelity and several others have been very successful in finding the people that they need,” he said. Hiring “continues to be a challenge statewide.”
The affordability and availability of housing is one of the main hurdles, he said.
Caswell said the new remote working environment could draw workers from other parts of the state.
The announcement comes after Fidelity announced in September that it would hire 900 new employees in New Hampshire and 9,000 nationwide. A year before, nearly 500 jobs were announced in Merrimack.
Fidelity hired 16,600 people in 2021 — more than double the 7,200 associates hired in 2020, according to the release.
“The company is always changing to meet the needs of our customers,” Murray said. “There is growing interest in digital platforms.”
Cryptocurrency is one of the areas of growth, which is being incorporated into 401(k) offerings.
The jobs in Merrimack will mostly be customer service and technology positions. The company is shifting to what it calls “dynamic working,” which gives workers flexibility to split time between home and the office.
“This is a period of really excellent growth for Fidelity in New Hampshire,” Murray said. “We will be recruiting in New England because we are growing throughout New England.”