BRENTWOOD -- A Portsmouth company has yanked plans for a proposed firearms manufacturing and testing facility on Route 125.
In a letter sent to the planning board dated Dec. 26, the engineering firm working for Q LLC said it was withdrawing the site plan application for the facility, which was supposed to be discussed at a public hearing Thursday night.
The company’s plans had called for a 32,000-square-foot commercial building for firearms manufacturing with an option to have indoor and outdoor ranges for production purposes.
The facility was proposed on about 46 acres at 88 Route 125 and was expected to be used for research and development only with no retail, recreational firing, lessons, training or public use.
“The client has decided not to go forward with this project at this time,” Wayne Morrill, vice president of Jones & Beach, wrote in the letter.
Morrill did not offer reasons for the decision, which came just two weeks after the company submitted its site plan application to the town.
Planning board Chairman Bruce Stevens said he didn’t know why the company had withdrawn the plan.
He said the planning board would like to see some “positive use” made of the 20 or so acres of the 46-acre site that are buildable.
During the initial discussions with Q LLC representatives, Stevens said they indicated that the facility would have created an estimated 100 jobs in the future.
“They were high-paying jobs, too,” Stevens said.
Stevens said he would have supported the project “provided they can meet the sound concerns that some abutters had raised.”
While the company would have been required to meet certain decibel levels, Stevens said, “This wouldn’t be an all-day, everyday constant barrage of gunfire.”
At a recent meeting on the proposal, some residents had complained about the sound of gunfire at Sig Sauer Academy, which has property in Brentwood and Epping, and worried that Q LLC’s proposal would add more noise.
