BRENTWOOD — A firearms manufacturing and testing facility is being proposed for construction on a piece of property along Route 125.
The project, proposed by Q LLC of Portsmouth, would feature a 32,000-square-foot commercial building for firearms manufacturing with an option for indoor and outdoor ranges for product testing.
The facility would be located on about 46 acres of land just south of Route 111A. It is for research and development only, with no retail, recreational firing, lessons, training or public use, according to the company’s permit application.
The on-site ranges would not be open to the public, and any test-firing would be done with silencers and would meet all government regulations.
Kevin Brittingham, Q’s owner and chief executive officer, declined to comment on the proposal last week.
The planning board will hold a public hearing on the plan on Jan. 2 at 7 p.m.
Brittingham and a representative from Jones & Beach Engineers had a design review meeting with the planning board last month to begin discussions about the project.
According to minutes from a Nov. 7 meeting, Brittingham’s Portsmouth company is in need of a larger facility. He told the board his company is focused on design and innovation and licenses many of its products.
Eric Poulin of Jones & Beach Engineers said the building is designed to accommodate a 100-yard indoor range. An outdoor range would be included somewhere on the property for other firearms testing.
Brittingham told the board that the company currently test-fires outside about two days a week. According to the minutes, he said there would be no rapid-fire discharges and that 99% of the firing is done with silencers.
Brittingham said the amount of firing on certain days at Sig Sauer Academy, a firearms training and tactics facility on Route 27 in Epping, exceeds what would occur in an entire year at his building.
Some residents have complained about the firing at Sig Sauer and are worried that Brittingham’s proposal would add to the noise. Others have expressed support for the business but don’t want to see an outdoor range built.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.