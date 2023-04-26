First Republic

A First Republic Bank branch in Santa Monica, California, on March 13. The collapse of Silicon Valley Bank has prompted a global reckoning at venture capital and private equity firms, which found themselves suddenly exposed all together to the tech industry's money machine. 

 Lauren Justice/Bloomberg

First Republic Bank is exploring divesting $50 billion to $100 billion of assets as the beleaguered lender attempts to rescue itself from the turmoil that engulfed the industry last month.

The sales, which include long-dated mortgages and securities, are aimed at reducing the mismatch between the bank's assets and liabilities -- one of the factors that has left First Republic teetering after a run on deposits in March, according to people familiar with the matter.