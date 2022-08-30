FILE PHOTO: First Solar manufacturing plant in Perrysburg

A worker builds a crate for solar panels at First Solar in Perrysburg, Ohio July 8, 2022. REUTERS/Megan Jelinger/File Photo

First Solar Inc. will spend $1.2 billion to expand its solar panel manufacturing operations in the United States, creating hundreds of jobs including with a new factory in the Southeast, the company said on Tuesday.

It is among the first major corporate investments announced following the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA), a $430 billion package of policies aimed at combating climate change that President Joe Biden signed into law this month.