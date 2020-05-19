MANCHESTER -- Arthur Solomon, longtime owner of the New Hampshire Fisher Cats,, announced Tuesday the team is welcoming two new ownership partners, after Manchester aldermen voted to authorize amendments to existing management and operations agreements between the city and ownership group.
In a news release, Solomon, who has owned the local Toronto Blue Jays Double-A affiliate for 15 years, said he has welcomed Amherst resident Rick Brenner, former Fisher Cats president and general manager for more than 10 years, and Tom Silvia, a longtime financial executive with Fidelity Investments and VineBrook Partners from Amherst, to the ownership group.
"We are thrilled to welcome Rick back to the Fisher Cats family and to have another New Hampshire native like Tom join us," said Solomon in a statement. "Continuing our team's commitment to the people and communities of New Hampshire is incredibly important to me and this organization. Rick, Tom, and our expanded ownership group all share that same commitment, and that's why I'm so excited to bring them in as partners."
"The Fisher Cats are a staple in the Manchester community," said Mayor Joyce Craig in a statement. "I want to thank Art Solomon for his continued dedication to the Queen City, and welcome Rick Brenner and Tom Silvia as new partners. I'm proud of the partnership the Fisher Cats have built with the city over the years, and look forward to continuing that work with one of New Hampshire's most-loved sports teams."
"It's rewarding to see our connection to the Granite State grow even stronger," said Fisher Cats President and Londonderry native Mike Ramshaw. "Our mission is to create a family-friendly destination that New Hampshire can be proud of, and we're excited to continue that mission for years to come."
Solomon, who is in his 70s, said his two sons and daughter own another Eastern League team, the Hartford Yard Goats, which precluded them from owning the Fisher Cats.
In June 2016, the Board of Mayor and Aldermen voted unanimously to approve $948,000 in city funds to pay for stadium improvements.
The city received a promise from team ownership regarding collateral if the team attempted to move out of Manchester before 2028.
On Tuesday, aldermen voted to approve expanding the ownership group, making Solomon’s two new partners subject to the same legal and financial obligations that Solomon and the city put in place in 2016.
Solomon told the New Hampshire Union Leader last week the New Hampshire Fisher Cats probably won’t play this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
A canceled season could mean a “bottom line” loss of more than $1 million for the Fisher Cats this year, said Solomon.