This year’s Product of the Year competition will be streamed live from Events United in Derry on Thursday, Oct. 28 from 3 to 4 p.m. The viewing audience will vote in real time, and their top picks will be weighted 50 percent with a New Hampshire Tech Alliance judging panel.
Five companies are competing for the top honors. (Stories about CairnSurgical and Advanced Solutions appear today. Profiles about Helios, Hypertherm and Vapotherm will appear in the Sunday News on Oct. 24)
Advanced Solutions, based in Kentucky, operates a lab in the Millyard as part of the Advanced Regenerative Manufacturing Institute founded by Manchester inventor Dean Kamen.
CairnSurgical has developed a surgical guidance system to help surgeons locate the precise location of breast cancer lumps. The Breast Cancer Locator provides surgeons with a 3-D printed custom surgical device and an interactive MRI-derived visualization model of the tumor, including the shape, size and location of the tumor. The Lebanon company’s locator system is designed to reduce repeat surgeries.
Helios has developed a performance improvement platform for developing athletes. The Portsmouth company’s first product is a fee-based membership that includes the Helios Core, a proprietary smart sensor that uses artificial intelligence to track skating performance for hockey players and provide benchmarks and gaming options.
Hypertherm says it spent 10 years developing the Powermax SYNC, the latest iteration of its plasma cutting and gouging system used in industrial applications. The new design, which reduces the number of fittings users need to change, was created at the request of customers, the Hanover company says.
Vapotherm has developed an updated easier-to-use version of the medical device it developed for respiratory therapy in hospital and home settings. The HVT 2.0 heats and humidifies respiratory gases to provide safe and effective flow therapy.