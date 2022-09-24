Five New Hampshire companies have been named finalists for the 2022 New Hampshire Tech Alliance’s Product of the Year Award competition.

Mikros Technologies, Geophysical Survey Systems, Coreflex, Driver Technologies and Skyhawk were selected by a panel of judges and will compete for the 2022 POY honors at a virtual event 3 to p.m. Oct. 12.

NH Tech Alliance
Drew Matter, vice president of Mikros Technologies

Steve Santaniello, director of product development at Coreflex

Marcus Newbury, Chief operations officer of DriverCloud

David Cist, chief technology officer at Geophysical Survey Systems

