The John J. Flatley Company was hoping to construct nearly 300 units of housing at the Nashua Technology Park, however their plans were crushed this week when the Nashua Zoning Board of Adjustments denied a use variance for the project.
Artist rendering by Dennis Mires PA, The Architects
Officials in Nashua have denied a variance request from the John J. Flatley Co. seeking to construct 266 apartments and 28 townhomes at the Nashua Technology Park.
The site at 200 Innovative Way off Exit 1 was originally proposed as the future location of a new research and development facility, however the Flatley Company approached the zoning board this week asking instead to build apartments on the property.
