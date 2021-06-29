Following numerous meetings and nearly a year of review by the planning board, the John J. Flatley Company has received conditional approval to construct a major research and development facility next to Saint-Gobain Performance Plastics in Merrimack.
Several restrictions will be in place to ensure that soil from the research and development site -- directly next to the groundwater contamination that exists at the Saint-Gobain plant -- is managed and not relocated or moved off the property at 685 Daniel Webster Highway.
“We do not expect to hit any groundwater,” Kevin Walker of the John J. Flatley Company recently told the planning board, noting numerous tests have been done and submitted to the New Hampshire Department of Environmental Services.
The planning board this month unanimously granted conditional final approval for the project, which includes three separate research and development buildings totaling 100,000 square feet of light industrial and warehouse space.
Tenants for the new facility have not yet been disclosed. Construction is expected to begin once the Flatley Company receives all of the necessary approvals from the state, including an alteration of terrain permit.
“This is a large development with possibly a lot more traffic being added into the corridor,” said planning board member Nelson Disco.
Originally, retail space was considered for this location, which would have created significantly more traffic than the research and development complex, according to Tim Thompson, Merrimack's community development director.
Traffic from both driveways on the site is expected to generate about 71 vehicle trips in the peak morning hours and 64 vehicle trips in the peak evening hours, said Thompson, explaining a retail establishment would have garnered more than 500 vehicle trips during peak hours.
“We have more work to do. It is going to be a safe plan,” Giles Ham, with Vanasse Associate, Inc., said of the traffic plan, adding they are working with the state to obtain a driveway permit that could potentially add a left turn lane into the development.
Joel Folliard, who resides in an apartment complex across the street, expressed concerns about the Daniel Webster Highway and traffic congestion that already exists along that stretch of the roadway.
“It is going to be really difficult to get to work and get home from work,” said Folliard, who also voiced concerns about construction noise, soil movement and water issues.
He urged the planning board to consider the people who live in that area, specifically Webster Green Condominiums, who are already struggling to get in and out of their developments.
Aside from the recently approved, 100,000-square-foot research and development facility, the Flatley Company is also proposing another, 120,000-square-foot warehouse and distribution building nearby on a 13-acre parcel at 707 Daniel Webster Highway.
This separate proposal was introduced to town planners this month, but has not yet been approved by the board.