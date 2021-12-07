AutoFair Automotive Group has been sold to a Florida company, CEO and owner Andy Crews announced Tuesday.
The Manchester-based chain of dealerships, which operates five locations in New Hampshire and two in Haverhill, Mass., is being acquired by Automotive Management Services Inc., a company based in West Palm Beach. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.
AutoFair’s brands include Ford, Honda, Hyundai, VW, Nissan and Subaru. It also operates a collision center.
Automotive Management Services, owned by Terry Taylor, is the nation’s largest private owner of automotive dealerships, Florida Trend reported in 2019. The company is known for staying out of the spotlight.
“Terry Taylor doesn’t care if you know about him. He prefers it that way,” the business magazine said. In 2015, Automotive News referred to Automotive Management Services as “a stealth giant in auto retail.”
AutoFair was founded in 1991. Crews was part of an ownership team that acquired AutoFair from former owner Dan Prior in 2006.
Crews, who will be leaving AutoFair after the transition, said the company’s key managers would remain. AutoFair employs 550 people.
“They bought the dba (doing business as) and the naming rights,” said Crews, who expects to be spending the next 90 days to six months winding down the investor group company that owns AutoFair.
Since Crews took over the dealerships as principal and president, AutoFair grew from $191 million in sales in 2006 to $450 million in 2018, he told the Union Leader in 2019.
He was named Citizen of the Year in 2015 by the Greater Manchester Chamber and has been active in local nonprofits. As he winds down his work with AutoFair, Crews plans to ramp up his charitable work, especially with the Granite State Children’s Alliance, a statewide network that helps children who have been abused.
“We’re looking to do a capital campaign for the Manchester Child Advocacy Center,” said Crews, who is the nonprofit’s immediate past chairman.
Crews serves on the boards of Catholic Medical Center’s parent company GraniteOne Health, the Currier Museum of Art and Swim with a Mission, a group that helps veterans. He’s also vice chair of Primary Bank.
“Even though I’m making this change, I’ll still be extremely active in the state and stay engaged,” Crews said. “I want to connect and to make an impact when I can.”