The damage from Hurricane Ian can be seen in Fort Myers Beach, Florida, on Thursday.

 WASHINGTON POST/Thomas Simonetti

ORLANDO — The economic devastation left behind by Hurricane Ian in Florida is likely to put further pressure on the state’s fragile insurance system.

About a dozen firms that provide homeowner’s insurance in Florida have become insolvent in the past two years, according to the Florida Office of Insurance Regulation, leaving hundreds of thousands of property owners scrambling for coverage. Many Florida homeowners in flood-prone areas don’t carry flood insurance, the Federal Emergency Management Agency has said — despite the fact that many policies don’t cover flood damage.