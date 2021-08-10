Although there has been a five-year lag, a former restaurant owner in Paris says he still plans to open a Lebanese French restaurant in Merrimack.
Madi Choueiri says there have been many delays since his original plans to renovate the former Pizza Man into an elegant restaurant were approved by town planners in 2016.
It has been challenging to secure financing and find a contractor to assist with converting the rundown building at 480 Daniel Webster Highway, especially because of the pandemic, he said.
“I am ashamed to leave that building for so long this way,” Choueiri said of the property across the street from the Merrimack Youth Association building and next to the John O’Leary Adult Community Center and Merrimack Public Library.
He will approach the planning board next month seeking to waive the formal site plan process since his original approval for the project had a five-year limit that expired earlier this year.
Choueiri told the board last week that he was unaware of the five-year expiration date.
Plans for the La Terrasse, which is the French word for terrace, include a full-service restaurant with seats for about 40 patrons, an inside bar and outside terrace area with a canopy for an additional 12 customers; the restaurant will be housed on the first level of the building.
The Lebanese French-style restaurant is expected to bring a different dining experience that is not only refined and elegant, but also accessible with affordable pricing, according to the plans on file at town hall.
“I do look forward to your restaurant being opened and trying some of the food,” said Robert Best, chairman of the planning board, adding he is in favor of granting approval once more.
“It is a cool little site,” added Best.
According to Robert Price, planning and zoning administrator, construction began several years ago after the initial approval process, but came to a halt when Choueiri’s bank rescinded his financing.
“He attempted to sell the property, but to no avail,” said Price, explaining Choueiri has now secured financing from a family member and is eager to get the renovations underway and the project back on track.
Price said there are no modifications from the original plan.
Lynn Christensen, planning board member, said the board should allow Choueiri to move forward with the La Terrasse plans so that he can get the restaurant renovated and operating.
Plans indicate that Choueiri and his wife will operate the restaurant, in addition to two other employees. The restaurant will be open from about 11 a.m. to 1 a.m., with two employees working each shift.
The interior of the building will be renovated, and a portion of the front exterior of the structure will be converted to glass, which will be opened during nice weather, according to the plans.