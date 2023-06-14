Holding a premium cigar, S. Peter Karagianis stands outside his store, Happy Jack’s Cigars, Pipe and Tobacco Shop on Church Street in Laconia, on Wednesday, the middle of the nine-day Laconia Motorcycle Week. The rally is one of the busiest times of the year for his business, said Karagianis.
Holding a premium cigar, S. Peter Karagianis stands outside his store, Happy Jack’s Cigars, Pipe and Tobacco Shop on Church Street in Laconia, on Wednesday, the middle of the nine-day Laconia Motorcycle Week. The rally is one of the busiest times of the year for his business, said Karagianis.
John Koziol/Union Leader Correspondent
Holding a premium cigar, S. Peter Karagianis stands outside his store, Happy Jack’s Cigars, Pipe and Tobacco Shop on Church Street in Laconia, on Wednesday, the middle of the nine-day Laconia Motorcycle Week. The rally is one of the busiest times of the year for his business, said Karagianis.
By John Koziol/Union Leader Correspondent
A variety of Laconia Motorcycle Week offerings were on sale Wednesday at vendors along Lakeside Avenue in The Weirs.
ALTON — Nothing says you attended Laconia Motorcycle Week better than a professional photograph of you zipping past Lake Winnipesaukee on your bike, something Matthew Fassett has been providing for more than 20 years.
Daily shooting an average of 3,000 digital pictures of motorcyclists from a rest area on Route 11 in Alton, Fassett, a Lakes Region resident, uploads the images to roadpics.com thanks to a working relationship with another Motorcycle Week photographer located just down the road.
On the website, riders Fassett caught with his camera, which is many of them, can purchase photos in a variety of formats.
“I love what I’m doing,” said Fassett, adding that there’s profit in what he does daily throughout Motorcycle Week, which began June 10 and wraps up Sunday. This week is the 100th edition.
“It’s an amazing view” when riders travel north up Route 11, he said, because the Big Lake is in the frame while southbound riders have a Mount Major rock face as a backdrop.
In Laconia, S. Peter Karagianis welcomes visitors with premium smoking products at Happy Jack’s Cigars, Pipe and Tobacco Shop on Church Street.
Happy Jack’s has cigars from $5 to $27, he said, adding that Motorcycle Week is “one of our top five busiest weeks” of the year.
In addition to Motorcycle Week, the most popular times to shop at Happy Jack’s are the weeks of Memorial Day; before and after Independence Day, Labor Day; and Christmas, said Karagianis.
“We see a lot of Canadians” during Motorcycle Week, and they buy in bulk, “three to four boxes of cigars at a time,” he said, explaining that taxes in Canada on tobacco make his prices seem “reasonable” in comparison.
Sometimes Canadian customers come to Happy Jack’s with an interpreter, said Karagianis, while “sometimes I have to practice my French.”
From Happy Jack’s all roads lead to The Weirs, which, with the exception of vendors at Laconia Harley-Davidson / Hart’s Turkey Farm in Meredith, is the retail and activity epicenter of Motorcycle Week.
Unless you’re on a bike or trike, Lakeside Avenue is closed to all four-wheel traffic, which allows vendors to set up on the municipal boardwalk, while across the street there are both seasonal businesses and pop-up retailers who are there only for the rally.
Laconia Motorcycle Week headquarters are at the northern end of the boardwalk and it is the only place to buy “official” products, although “licensed” clothing is widely sold on Lakeside Avenue, and across Route 11, at both the 70 North Kitchen & Market property, which many will remember was the home of the former Weirs Beach Lobster Pound, and next door at the Weirs Beach Drive-In.
“Obviously, anything with the number ‘100’ has been very popular,” said Charlie St. Clair, executive director of the Laconia Motorcycle Week Association. “We have our limited-edition shirts and the silver coins.”
The rally last sold commemorative coins in the 1990s, said St. Clair, “and we’re going to sell out on them if we haven’t already,” explaining that only 500 numbered coins were made, which enhanced their appeal.
“We also have pennants,” he said, which the rally last had 15 years ago, “and those are very popular.”
Overall, “we’re very happy with everything,” he said, “but we still have a long way to go to Sunday evening”
That said, “The exciting thing has been to see the smiles of the visiting riders,” said St. Clair.
Traffic volume will increase as Motorcycle Week reaches its peak on Saturday, and as traffic increases, so will the price of parking a bike, car or truck in The Weirs.
On Wednesday, most lots were charging $10 per bike but as much as $30 for cars.