ALTON — Nothing says you attended Laconia Motorcycle Week better than a professional photograph of you zipping past Lake Winnipesaukee on your bike, something Matthew Fassett has been providing for more than 20 years.

Daily shooting an average of 3,000 digital pictures of motorcyclists from a rest area on Route 11 in Alton, Fassett, a Lakes Region resident, uploads the images to roadpics.com thanks to a working relationship with another Motorcycle Week photographer located just down the road.