When he first got involved with work around diversity, equity, inclusion and justice, Andres Mejia says it was really for survival.
It was 11 years ago, and he had just moved to New Hampshire after growing up in Dorchester, Mass.
“I was in a space where, in a lot of places, I was the only person of color. People would look at me. They would ask to touch my hair. They would ask where I’m from and do you have an accent?” he recalled.
But Mejia said he was also called the “N word” multiple times on the street.
He soon developed a passion for work to create spaces where everyone felt like they could succeed and that they belonged and felt included.
“When I say belonged and included, I mean that their differences are accepted and their differences are acknowledged,” said Mejia.
Mejia began working as the new director of diversity, equity, inclusion and justice for the Exeter Region Cooperative School District on Aug. 2. It’s a new position that Superintendent Dr. David Ryan has said will help create an educational community where every student, parent, guardian and community member feels like they belong. The Manchester school district added a similar position, chief equity officer, in June.
Mejia’s work will include advising and training the senior leadership team and help the district define, assess and promote diversity, equity, inclusion and justice efforts.
He said part of the job will be looking at the diversity among staff and faculty.
“Can every student walk into a school and see someone that they can look up to, a teacher that represents one of their identities? I think that’s an important step to take,” he said.
Mejia also wants to hear student perspectives and share the input with educators.
Since taking on the job, he’s been meeting with school leaders, parents, caregivers, community members, and educators.
The new position has been met with both support and opposition from some who question the role Mejia will play. The job was created at a time when school leaders and school boards found themselves caught in the middle of a national battle over critical race theory.
“I think people’s fear is just not knowing what DEIJ really is. That’s understandable. When you don’t know something you’re going to question it. Some people will be scared and wonder why you’re bringing this effort to this community, but I listen. I’m a great listener. All of us have our stories and perspectives. All of us get to a certain place because of our past,” he said.
Mejia said people may not always agree, but it’s about respecting each other and their stories.
He’s met with some opponents, and in the end, he said they smiled and shook hands.
“I’ve met with parents who just don’t agree with this work. I’ve met with parents who just have questions and … just want to know what it is. And then I’ve met with parents who are in full support of it,” he said.
Pierre Morton was appointed as the first chief diversity officer for the Office of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion at Franklin Pierce University earlier this year.
He said his goals are based on the concept of “preparing students to be confident, knowledgeable citizens equipped to work across disciplines and differences in our diverse and increasingly interconnected world.”
Morton plans to accomplish that by supporting diversity in curriculum, pedagogy and practice, as well as strengthening diversity recruitment, helping new employees understand their roles, and retention efforts.
“We also support educational programming and workshops addressing bias, difficult conversations, and racism that highlight the value of diversity and inclusion. We know that by fostering a culture of care, respect, and safety within and outside the university we come to (understand) that our differences — perspectives, experiences, backgrounds — strengthen our community,” he said.
According to Morton, the Office of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion provides resources and guidance to ensure that all members of the community are “supported and celebrated, regardless of race, gender identity and expression, sexual orientation, religious beliefs, creed, physical handicap and/or neurodiversity.”
The Office of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion works with departments, individuals and outside organizations to foster and promote a respectful, accessible, and inclusive community.
In his position, Morton is also responsible for identifying ways to achieve institutional diversity, equity and inclusion goals and advising on strategy and commitment to overcoming barriers to them.
“This leadership role strengthens the university’s commitment to attracting, promoting and developing a more equitable and diverse community. Equity and activism run through my professional and private life. This role, for me, was an opportunity to create and adjust systems through policy, process and people to intentionally build in fairness and equality,” Morton said.
“The Black National Anthem encapsulates why this position is so important” he said. “The anthem is called ‘Lift Every Voice and Sing.’ The primary objective for this role is that every voice is lifted up in a sustainable way.”