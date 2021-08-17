Forcivity, a Manchester tech company, remains New Hampshire’s top company to land on Inc. Magazine’s annual list of the 5000 fastest-growing private companies in America.
The state had 12 companies on the list, representing 122% median growth, 287 jobs added and $150.4 million in total revenue, according to the list.
Forcivity landed at No. 359 — down from last year’s No. 157 ranking.
The company, a Salesforce consultancy, saw 1,325% from 2017-2020, according to the ranking. The company was founded in 2015.
In March, Forcivity announced it would merge with New York-based Jolt Consulting Group LLC. The combined company includes certified Salesforce, ServiceMax, IFS and Azure professionals. Salesforce is widely used across the software industry.
Jeff Oskin, CEO, said in a statement that the company’s mission is to revolutionize the service industry. The continuous growth comes from investments in resources that focus on customer success and retention.
“Our customers depend on us to help keep their businesses moving, and we don’t take that responsibility lightly – especially after such a tumultuous year,” he said.
The New Hampshire companies span from advertising, business products, construction, environmental services, government services, health, IT management, retail and manufacturing.
Along with landing on top on the list for New Hampshire, Forcivity also unveiled a new logo and branding Tuesday morning.
The new brand incorporates elements for each of the company’s original identities, said Steve Baines, president and chief growth officer.
“We’re excited for the change not just because of the visual aspects, but because of what the new brand represents for our future,” he said in a statement.
Forcivity added seven new full-time employees in the first half of 2021 and is actively searching for more talent across a variety of disciplines in the second half of the year, according to a news release.