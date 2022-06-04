About a year after merging with a New York company, Forcivity, a Manchester tech company, has been acquired by a Boston-based company.
The company was founded in 2015 as a Salesforce consultancy and system integrator.
Apps Associates, an application advisory services company, bought Forcivity in March. The company provides strategic consulting and managed services for Oracle, Salesforce, integration, analytics and multi-cloud infrastructure, according to its website.
Project demand for Salesforce services is growing, according to Paul Vian, senior vice president of sales and marketing.
“The extremely valuable talent and expertise from Forcivity has not only helped us to start addressing that demand, but its broadened offerings within our Salesforce portfolio — particularly for Service Cloud,” he wrote in an email to the Union Leader.
In 2020, Forcivity moved into an eighth-floor suite at Brady Sullivan Plaza, 1000 Elm St. No decisions have been made on the future of the space, Vian said.
“Our primary focus has been on our people and making sure that everyone gets acclimated and settled in, regardless of where they choose to work,” he said.
The acquisition allows Apps Associates to have “differentiating capabilities to help our combined clients improve their customer experience by leveraging all facets of Salesforce service,” Vian said.
Last year, Forcivity merged with New York-based Jolt Consulting Group LLC.
For two years, Forcivity was New Hampshire’s top company to land on Inc. Magazine’s annual list of the 5,000 fastest-growing private companies in America.
“This acquisition is a plus on so many fronts — for Apps Associates and Forcivity clients alike,” said Steve Baines, president and chief growth officer at Forcivity. “From our perspective, our client portfolio will now have access to a broader array of services to aid in their technology transformations — including access to global expertise and resources.”
Forcivity became App Associates’ fifth acquisition.
Vian said the acquisition will create a range of career development options and opportunities for the combined workforce.
“The acquisition of Forcivity was a right-place, right-time situation that created a win-win for everyone,” he said.