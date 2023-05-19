Ford

James Farley, president and chief executive officer of Ford Motor Co., speaks to members of the media following a launch event for the 2022 Ford F-150 Lightning all-electric truck at the Rouge Electric Vehicle Center in Dearborn, Michigan, U.S., on Tuesday, April 26, 2022. Ford has 200,000 reservations for the F-150 Lightning and is expanding the Rouge Electric Vehicle Center to ramp up production to a planned annual run rate of 150,000 in 2023. 

 Emily Elconin/Bloomberg

Ford surprised Wall Street earlier this month with a strong first quarter, but Chief Executive Officer Jim Farley still faced a tough crowd by sticking with a goal for the company's money-losing electric vehicle unit to be churning out 2 million models annually in a few years.

"I appreciate that, Jim," Adam Jonas, an analyst for Morgan Stanley, said during Ford's earnings call on May 2. But that goal is worrying because it's a "crazy high number."