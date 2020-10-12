Ford

Jim Hackett, former president and CEO of Ford., right, speaks as Jim Farley, current CEO, stands next to a 2020 Explorer SUV in Detroit, Mich., on Jan. 9, 2019. 

 Jeff Kowalsky/Bloomberg/File

Shares of Ford surged on optimism about its new leadership and earnings potential from new models such as the Bronco sport-utility vehicle and a redesign of its top selling F-150 pickup truck.

The automaker’s stock rose on Monday after Benchmark analyst Michael P. Ward raised his earnings estimate for the company and upgraded his rating to buy from hold. His recommendation became just the fourth buy on Ford, compared with 13 holds and two sells.

Monday, October 12, 2020
Sunday, October 11, 2020