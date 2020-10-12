Visitors, click to subscribe below today for immediate unlimited access to UnionLeader.com and our e-Edition, a page-for-page replica of the newspaper. Subscribers help us deliver trusted news, information and resources to connect the Granite State.
Shares of Ford surged on optimism about its new leadership and earnings potential from new models such as the Bronco sport-utility vehicle and a redesign of its top selling F-150 pickup truck.
The automaker’s stock rose on Monday after Benchmark analyst Michael P. Ward raised his earnings estimate for the company and upgraded his rating to buy from hold. His recommendation became just the fourth buy on Ford, compared with 13 holds and two sells.
New Hampshire joined a $1.6 billion settlement agreement Monday with opioid maker Mallinckrodt that included attorneys general from 50 states and territories, Attorney General Gordon J. MacDonald announced Tuesday.
SALEM — Gov. Chris Sununu, New Hampshire Lottery Executive Director Charlie McIntyre and Salem town officials gathered Friday for a ribbon-cutting ceremony at a newly built Klemm’s Mobil gas station, convenience store and car wash in the Tuscan Village development.