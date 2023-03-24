Ford

Ford plans to make driver-assistance features central to the next electric F-series pickup — so much so that you might be able to take a snooze at 60 miles per hour.

“On the highway on a sunny day, you should be able to go to sleep in your truck or make a call or do whatever you want to do in your truck while it drives for you,” Jim Farley, Ford’s chief executive officer, said in an interview Friday on Bloomberg Television. “It will be completely digital. It’s a really breakthrough product.”