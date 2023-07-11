Photo: 230712-news-rainimpact

Whale’s Tale waterpark in North Lincoln was a busy, popular place on Tuesday, although its CEO Jeb Boyd said that season numbers are down, in large part because of forecasts of bad weather.

 By John Koziol/Union Leader Correspondent

LINCOLN — Counterintuitively, rain is good for business at water parks like Whale’s Tale, said Jeb Boyd.

But what isn’t good for business, said Boyd, CEO of NH-Fun Family Attractions, are incorrect, doom-laden weather forecasts that are “scaring our customers away.” Entering July, Boyd said Whale’s Tale was about a day and a half behind where it was financially at the same time last year.