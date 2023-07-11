LINCOLN — Counterintuitively, rain is good for business at water parks like Whale’s Tale, said Jeb Boyd.
But what isn’t good for business, said Boyd, CEO of NH-Fun Family Attractions, are incorrect, doom-laden weather forecasts that are “scaring our customers away.” Entering July, Boyd said Whale’s Tale was about a day and a half behind where it was financially at the same time last year.
But then the weather got (seemingly) wetter, he said, and prognostications about it got grimmer so that as of Tuesday, the 2023 season is “significantly worse” than 2022 because of them, said Boyd, whose company includes Whale’s Tale, Alpine Adventures and White Mountain Trading Co., all Lincoln.
“In terms of visitation, it’s not the weather — yes it’s raining – but it’s not as bad as the predictions,” he said.
While acknowledging that inclement weather has seriously and tragically affected much of southwestern New Hampshire, Boyd said the weather in the White Mountains is less harmful to business than what is said publicly about it by on-air meteorologists.
“Consistently, all summer long, the weatherman has been over-aggressive with the forecast,” said Boyd and that has kept some people away from Whale’s Tale.
For starters, the rain this year has been about normal, he said, but Whale’s Tale loses money “when rain is forecast and we have a nice day.”
Maybe because of how the rain has fallen this year, its darker aspect has been “over-sensationalized,” Boyd said, causing people to stay home.
“The people are here already,” he said, and most know that the weather can go quickly from bad to good, and vice versa.
Regardless, a rainy day is among the best times of the summer to be at a waterpark, said Boyd, because “that is the time when the lines are down. The time to go is not when it’s the perfect weather.”
He agreed with Charyl Reardon, president of White Mountain Attractions, an industry group based in North Woodstock that represents 18 attractions, that rain at a waterpark is not a buzzkill.
“You’re in a waterpark, getting wet already” Reardon pointed out Tuesday, marveling that all 18 member attractions were open Tuesday, among them Lost River Gorge and Caves in Woodstock and The Flume Gorge in Franconia, despite Monday’s rain in the White Mountains.
She confirmed that the recent rainfall led to the closure of two of the 11 caves at Lost River Gorge, while two other caves remained semi-permanently closed due to reasons other than the rising stormwater.
While conceding that the White Mountains have “probably” received “a little more rain” than in prior summers, she said the rain often has been intermittent, “like yesterday,” when, in between downpours, there were dry periods.
“A chance of showers doesn’t mean it’s raining in the White Mountains,” she said, adding that what some call “‘a chance of rain’ could just be a sprinkle.”
Respect the weather
Reardon, also a Woodstock selectman, nonetheless cautioned visitors to respect the weather.
On Tuesday, a few minutes before 5 a.m., one of those rivers temporarily crossed Route 116 in Whitefield.
That flooding incident was one of the very few in the western/northern White Mountains on Tuesday and it was caused by the break of a beaver dam on the northern side of the road, said Andrew Brassseur, a Department of Transportation construction foreman overseeing the repair of Route 116.
He said the water that briefly covered the highway to a depth of about 18 inches came from a place a half-mile into the woods where “there’s a colony of beavers and they’ve got an expansive, elaborate setup” that controls the water before it enters the Johns River and then the Connecticut River.
But that setup got “a little too much rain, a little more than what they were prepared for, and their engineering failed,” said Brasseur.
Regardless, the beavers are “probably already working on rebuilding,” he said, while Route 116, which was never entirely shut down, reopened to two-way traffic later Tuesday.
Tuesday marked the third time in the past decade, including twice in the same year, that the NH DOT has had to fix that part of Route 116 after a beaver-dam break, said Brassseur.
As his team worked Tuesday, “We could see the remnants of our last repair, which held up,” he said with a touch of pride.