John Koziol/Union Leader Correspondent Chen Wu and Roxana Wright, the co-authors of the 2021-2022 New Hampshire Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) Report, present the report on Thursday during an event sponsored by Plymouth State University in partnership with the NH Department of Business and Economic Affairs and the World Affairs Council of New Hampshire.
PLYMOUTH — Led by Canada, 23 countries are helping diversify New Hampshire’s economy, while helping it grow through direct investment.
Parent companies positioned their Granite State satellites well for the COVID-19 pandemic and investments in New Hampshire are back to pre-pandemic levels, said Chen Wu and Roxana Wright, the co-authors of the 2021-2022 New Hampshire Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) Report.
Wu and Wright both teach at Plymouth State University. Wu is an associate professor of economics, and director of business graduate programs and Wright is a professor of management.
They presented the FDI report Thursday at PSU’s Merrill Place Conference Center during an event sponsored by PSU in partnership with the NH Department of Business and Economic Affairs (BEA) and the World Affairs Council of New Hampshire.
Taylor Caswell, who is the BEA commissioner, said foreign investment offers a desirable “level of diversification” within the New Hampshire economy.
Looking at foreign investment from a “granular” perspective, “most of the jobs” created in New Hampshire by foreign investment “are in small businesses,” he said.
Foreign investment is taking place all over the state, said Caswell, with Wu and Wright later getting more geographically specific.
The BEA worked through the pandemic and continues to foster partnerships, including through its Collaborative Economic Development Regions (CEDRs) initiative, said Caswell.
According to the BEA’s website, CEDR is intended to address challenges caused by the pandemic “by encouraging and supporting the collaboration of regional and local economic development organizations, chambers of commerce, non-profit agencies and businesses.”
Some partnerships need to be better designed, said Caswell, and CEDR and the FDI report are helping “pieces go together.”
Wu said the major takeaways from the FDI report are that foreign investment is returning to New Hampshire and that the investments continue to be qualitatively good ones.
While there was a “cliff-like dip” in foreign-direct investment in 2020, it “bounced up sharply” in 2021, he said, and entering 2022, was back to where it had been before COVID-19 transformed how many things are done.
As of September 2022, Wu said 176 companies from 23 countries were doing business in New Hampshire, with Canada responsible for one-third of all foreign investment, followed by the United Kingdom, the countries of Western Europe, Japan and Australia.
“The story our data is describing,” said Wright, “is one of diversity, engagement” throughout the state.
Foreign companies operating in New Hampshire embrace its entrepreneurial spirit, she said, and because they are generally small, they can pivot more readily.
More than 60% of foreign companies in the state have 20 or fewer employees, and about a quarter of them have four or fewer, said Wright.
“Pandemic disruption” was not a major problem, she said, for those companies.
Wu said foreign investment occurs in clusters, foremost on the Massachusetts-New Hampshire border and Seacoast, with “spill over” into central New Hampshire. Meanwhile, “the border effect from Canada” is bringing foreign investment to the North Country, he said.
Asked what specifically attracted so many foreign companies to come to New Hampshire, Wright said there was “a lot of agglomeration effect.”
“FDI’s like to run with each other,” Wu added, explaining that companies like to be where companies from their home countries are already located. Also, companies, even if from different countries, can leverage their unity, he said.
Dick Swett, who is on the board of directors of the World Affairs Council of New Hampshire and is a former U.S. congressman and ambassador to Denmark, pointed out that when she was governor, current U.S. Sen Jeanne Shaheen went to Denmark and got $80 million worth of contracts for New Hampshire companies.
Maybe, Swett suggested, the state could do “a reverse FDI” to which Wright replied that it was “a very good avenue to consider.”