John Koziol/Union Leader Correspondent Chen Wu and Roxana Wright, the co-authors of the 2021-2022 New Hampshire Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) Report, present the report on Thursday during an event sponsored by Plymouth State University in partnership with the NH Department of Business and Economic Affairs and the World Affairs Council of New Hampshire.

 By John Koziol/Union Leader Correspondent

PLYMOUTH — Led by Canada, 23 countries are helping diversify New Hampshire’s economy, while helping it grow through direct investment.

Parent companies positioned their Granite State satellites well for the COVID-19 pandemic and investments in New Hampshire are back to pre-pandemic levels, said Chen Wu and Roxana Wright, the co-authors of the 2021-2022 New Hampshire Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) Report.