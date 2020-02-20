SALEM — FOREVER 21 is suing Wayback Burgers, claiming water, sewage and other contaminants from the restaurant’s plumbing system leaked into the adjacent clothing store at the Mall at Rockingham Park and caused nearly $60,000 in damage.
According to the lawsuit in Rockingham County Superior Court, FOREVER 21 began experiencing problems with leaks allegedly from Wayback Burgers on May 29, 2018.
“FOREVER 21’s store suffered continuing and ongoing damage from water and other contaminants leaking and/or flooding from the defendant’s premises for (a) period of over two months,” the suit said.
The store claims that Wayback Burgers was responsible for properly maintaining and repairing their premises and plumbing systems, but allowed water and other contaminants to infiltrate their business even after repeated notice.
“The flooding caused by defendants resulted in substantial damage to FOREVER 21’s store, and as a result, FOREVER 21 incurred substantial damages in cleanup, repair, lost merchandise, and interruption to its business and lost profits,” the suit said.
According to the suit, the cost of the damage was in excess of $59,476, but the exact amount is not yet known.
The suit accuses Wayback Burgers of negligence for allegedly failing to properly address the problem.
“Defendants allowed their plumbing systems to fall into and/or stay in a state of shabbiness, dysfunction, and disrepair,” the suit said.
FOREVER 21 also alleges that Wayback Burgers denied any knowledge of the reasons why the leaks were occurring.
The store denies that it was liable for any of the damage that was caused during the series of leaks.
Wayback Burgers has not yet submitted a formal written response to the suit, which was filed on Feb. 14. A company representative could not be reached for comment Thursday afternoon.