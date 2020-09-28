Visitors, click to subscribe below today for immediate unlimited access to UnionLeader.com and our e-Edition, a page-for-page replica of the newspaper. Subscribers help us deliver trusted news, information and resources to connect the Granite State.
WASHINGTON — The Securities and Exchange Commission on Monday charged a former finance manager at Amazon.com Inc. and two of her family members with insider trading in advance of the company’s earnings announcements between January 2016 and July 2018.
The SEC alleged that Laksha Bohra, who worked as a senior manager in Amazon’s tax department, acquired and tipped her husband Viky Bohra with highly confidential information about Amazon’s financial performance.
More than 30 of the largest U.S. companies have agreed to new disclosures of previously private race, gender and ethnicity workforce data as part of a push by the New York City comptroller and three city retirement funds.
WASHINGTON — The Securities and Exchange Commission on Monday charged a former finance manager at Amazon.com Inc. and two of her family members with insider trading in advance of the company’s earnings announcements between January 2016 and July 2018.