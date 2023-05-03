Former Five Star Cinema in Derry

The former Five Star Cinema in Derry will be converted into a warehouse for a dealer of commercial and residential garage doors. 

 Provided by Derry Assessor

The project approved by the planning board last month also includes the addition of a 3,000-square-foot loading dock and 10,000-square-foot warehouse at 10 Ashleigh Drive for future expansion. C.H.I is a national dealer of commercial and residential garage doors.